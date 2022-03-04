Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy A01
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (584 against 430 nits)
- Supports 25W fast charging
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (127K versus 108K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
- Weighs 46 grams less
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 152 points
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
15
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
43
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
49
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
44
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|301 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|75.1%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|33 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1257:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|-
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Galaxy A01 +16%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
586
Galaxy A01 +39%
815
|CPU
|43950
|33208
|GPU
|22702
|14621
|Memory
|38791
|17581
|UX
|22119
|42870
|Total score
|127293
|108064
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|One UI Core 3.1
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|7.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|2:10 hr
|Web browsing
|11:55 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:14 hr
|-
|Gaming
|07:21 hr
|-
|Standby
|122 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|December 2019
|Release date
|March 2022
|February 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.37 W/kg
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A13 is definitely a better buy.
