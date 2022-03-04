Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy A01 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (584 against 430 nits)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (127K versus 108K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 152 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13
vs
Galaxy A01

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 301 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 75.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 33 ms -
Contrast 1257:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A13 +36%
584 nits
Galaxy A01
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 +11%
83.2%
Galaxy A01
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Samsung Galaxy A01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 505
GPU clock 820 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock - 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
152
Galaxy A01 +16%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
586
Galaxy A01 +39%
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13 +18%
127293
Galaxy A01
108064
CPU 43950 33208
GPU 22702 14621
Memory 38791 17581
UX 22119 42870
Total score 127293 108064
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 16.5 GB 7.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 25 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:18 hr 2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:55 hr -
Watching video 13:14 hr -
Gaming 07:21 hr -
Standby 122 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A13
34:36 hr
Galaxy A01
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB
Galaxy A01
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 December 2019
Release date March 2022 February 2020
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A13 is definitely a better buy.

