Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro

59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
VS
64 out of 100
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Comes with 1954 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3046 mAh
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (37:25 vs 30:23 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 346K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 53% higher peak brightness (790 against 515 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Apple iPhone 11 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14 5G
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.6 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 82.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 290 Hz
Response time - 7.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14 5G
515 nits
iPhone 11 Pro +53%
790 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%
iPhone 11 Pro +2%
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~420 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G
527
iPhone 11 Pro +152%
1327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G
1718
iPhone 11 Pro +83%
3149
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 5G
346231
iPhone 11 Pro +82%
628510
CPU 99293 166308
GPU 82933 261899
Memory 77937 90125
UX 88634 116080
Total score 346231 628510
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A14 5G
1195
iPhone 11 Pro +524%
7458
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 44.2 °C
Stability 99% 74%
Graphics test 7 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 1195 7458
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6234 -
Video editing 5425 -
Photo editing 13488 -
Data manipulation 7097 -
Writing score 8913 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI Core 5.0 -
OS size 18.8 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3046 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:22 hr 1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:26 hr 10:19 hr
Watching video 13:58 hr 12:57 hr
Gaming 06:53 hr 05:57 hr
Standby 122 hr 102 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A14 5G +23%
37:25 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
30:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED -
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14 5G +6%
90.4 dB
iPhone 11 Pro
85 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced January 2023 September 2019
Release date January 2023 September 2019
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.

User opinions

