Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Apple iPhone 12
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- Comes with 2185 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2815 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 15% longer battery life (37:25 vs 32:28 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (721K versus 346K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (642 against 515 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 15% higher pixel density (460 vs 399 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
67
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
65
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.4%
|86%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|PWM
|-
|226 Hz
|Response time
|-
|16 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|164 g (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~420 GFLOPS
|~998 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
527
iPhone 12 +204%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1718
iPhone 12 +135%
4037
|CPU
|99293
|190881
|GPU
|82933
|276954
|Memory
|77937
|124912
|UX
|88634
|129781
|Total score
|346231
|721329
|Max surface temperature
|37.5 °C
|41.2 °C
|Stability
|99%
|77%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|1195
|7609
|Web score
|6234
|-
|Video editing
|5425
|-
|Photo editing
|13488
|-
|Data manipulation
|7097
|-
|Writing score
|8913
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|-
|OS size
|18.8 GB
|7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2815 mAh
|Max charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:22 hr
|1:30 hr
|Web browsing
|14:26 hr
|11:23 hr
|Watching video
|13:58 hr
|12:11 hr
|Gaming
|06:53 hr
|05:11 hr
|Standby
|122 hr
|119 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
132
Video quality
112
Generic camera score
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2023
|October 2020
|Release date
|January 2023
|October 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.28 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
- The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.
