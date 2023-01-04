Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 5G vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Apple iPhone 13

59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
VS
75 out of 100
Apple iPhone 13
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (796K versus 346K)
  • Delivers 61% higher peak brightness (829 against 515 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 15% higher pixel density (460 vs 399 PPI)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Apple iPhone 13 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14 5G
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14 5G
515 nits
iPhone 13 +61%
829 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%
iPhone 13 +7%
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2200 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Apple A15 GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~420 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G
527
iPhone 13 +226%
1718
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G
1718
iPhone 13 +168%
4604
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 5G
346231
iPhone 13 +130%
796923
CPU 99293 202276
GPU 82933 340827
Memory 77937 132614
UX 88634 128546
Total score 346231 796923
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A14 5G
1195
iPhone 13 +630%
8722
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 45.7 °C
Stability 99% 79%
Graphics test 7 FPS 52 FPS
Graphics score 1195 8722
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6234 -
Video editing 5425 -
Photo editing 13488 -
Data manipulation 7097 -
Writing score 8913 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI Core 5.0 -
OS size 18.8 GB 18 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3227 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:22 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:26 hr 13:11 hr
Watching video 13:58 hr 14:33 hr
Gaming 06:53 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 122 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A14 5G +3%
37:25 hr
iPhone 13
36:13 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (66th and 93rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14 5G +9%
90.4 dB
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced January 2023 September 2021
Release date January 2023 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
