Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 5G vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
VS
67 out of 100
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.9 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 46% longer battery life (37:25 vs 25:41 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 15% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 22% higher pixel density (399 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (712K versus 346K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (641 against 515 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.7 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Apple iPhone SE (2022) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14 5G
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 399 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 65.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 38 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14 5G
515 nits
iPhone SE (2022) +24%
641 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 144 g (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 5G +23%
80.4%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2200 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Apple A15 GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~420 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 5G
346231
iPhone SE (2022) +106%
712203
CPU 99293 189244
GPU 82933 269834
Memory 77937 129820
UX 88634 127582
Total score 346231 712203
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 46.2 °C
Stability 99% 71%
Graphics test 7 FPS 47 FPS
Graphics score 1195 7971
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6234 -
Video editing 5425 -
Photo editing 13488 -
Data manipulation 7097 -
Writing score 8913 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI Core 5.0 -
OS size 18.8 GB 12 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 2018 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:22 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:26 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 13:58 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 06:53 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 122 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A14 5G +46%
37:25 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14 5G +5%
90.4 dB
iPhone SE (2022)
85.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2023 March 2022
Release date January 2023 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone SE (2022)
2. Apple iPhone 13 mini and Apple iPhone SE (2022)
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Apple iPhone SE (2022)
4. Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone SE (2022)
5. Apple iPhone 11 and Apple iPhone SE (2022)
6. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A23 and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A14 and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский