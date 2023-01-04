Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 5G vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Apple iPhone XR

60 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
VS
56 out of 100
Apple iPhone XR
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 52 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Comes with 2058 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2942 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (37:25 vs 33:01 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 4-years and 4-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 22% higher pixel density (399 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 425K)
  • Handles Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (635 against 516 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Apple iPhone XR crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14 5G
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 79%
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14 5G
516 nits
iPhone XR +23%
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 5G +2%
80.4%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Apple A12 Bionic
Max clock 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP2 Apple A12 GPU
GPU shading units 128 256
GPU clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~243.2 GFLOPS ~576 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G
683
iPhone XR +71%
1165
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G
1824
iPhone XR +65%
3018
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Galaxy A14 5G
425621
iPhone XR +49%
633774
CPU 159210 180501
GPU 63451 203202
Memory 85499 123963
UX 118703 132209
Total score 425621 633774
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A14 5G
1194
iPhone XR +336%
5207
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 99% 69%
Graphics test 7 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 1194 5207
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6335 -
Video editing 5478 -
Photo editing 13488 -
Data manipulation 7396 -
Writing score 8917 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 17)
ROM One UI Core 5.0 -
OS size 18.8 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 2942 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:22 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:26 hr 11:16 hr
Watching video 13:58 hr 12:45 hr
Gaming 06:53 hr 05:07 hr
Standby 122 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A14 5G +13%
37:25 hr
iPhone XR
33:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14 5G +4%
90.4 dB
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced January 2023 September 2018
Release date January 2023 October 2018
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US version comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. But if the performance, gaming, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XR.

