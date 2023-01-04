Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 52 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- Comes with 2058 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2942 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 13% longer battery life (37:25 vs 33:01 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 4-years and 4-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 22% higher pixel density (399 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 425K)
- Handles Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (635 against 516 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
47
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
56
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.4%
|79%
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP2
|Apple A12 GPU
|GPU shading units
|128
|256
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243.2 GFLOPS
|~576 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
683
iPhone XR +71%
1165
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
1824
iPhone XR +65%
3018
|CPU
|159210
|180501
|GPU
|63451
|203202
|Memory
|85499
|123963
|UX
|118703
|132209
|Total score
|425621
|633774
|Max surface temperature
|37.5 °C
|42.6 °C
|Stability
|99%
|69%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|31 FPS
|Graphics score
|1194
|5207
|Web score
|6335
|-
|Video editing
|5478
|-
|Photo editing
|13488
|-
|Data manipulation
|7396
|-
|Writing score
|8917
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 17)
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|-
|OS size
|18.8 GB
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Max charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:22 hr
|1:43 hr
|Web browsing
|14:26 hr
|11:16 hr
|Watching video
|13:58 hr
|12:45 hr
|Gaming
|06:53 hr
|05:07 hr
|Standby
|122 hr
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2023
|September 2018
|Release date
|January 2023
|October 2018
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.28 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
- The US version comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. But if the performance, gaming, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XR.
