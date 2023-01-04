Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Google Pixel 5
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh
- Shows 18% longer battery life (37:25 vs 31:36 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (698 against 515 nits)
- Handles wireless charging up to 12W
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 346K)
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.6 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
42
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|700 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.4%
|85.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97.4%
|PWM
|-
|367 Hz
|Response time
|-
|5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|151 g (5.33 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~420 GFLOPS
|~576 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
527
Pixel 5 +13%
595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1718
Pixel 5 +5%
1810
|CPU
|99293
|102395
|GPU
|82933
|105316
|Memory
|77937
|74762
|UX
|88634
|106676
|Total score
|346231
|386240
|Max surface temperature
|37.5 °C
|38.6 °C
|Stability
|99%
|89%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|1195
|1084
|Web score
|6234
|-
|Video editing
|5425
|-
|Photo editing
|13488
|-
|Data manipulation
|7097
|-
|Writing score
|8913
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|18.8 GB
|16.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4080 mAh
|Max charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (12 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:22 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|14:26 hr
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|13:58 hr
|15:02 hr
|Gaming
|06:53 hr
|05:39 hr
|Standby
|122 hr
|104 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|107°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
107
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2023
|September 2020
|Release date
|January 2023
|October 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.28 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
- The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.
