Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Honor X8a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Honor X8a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (319K versus 195K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 532 and 373 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Honor X8a
- Thinner bezels – 9.2% more screen real estate
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Weighs 23 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.4%
|89.6%
Design and build
|Height
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +43%
532
373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +32%
1727
1313
|CPU
|76270
|46297
|GPU
|80853
|51592
|Memory
|72187
|36222
|UX
|89679
|60914
|Total score
|319311
|195860
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1197
|-
|Web score
|6114
|-
|Video editing
|5412
|-
|Photo editing
|13470
|-
|Data manipulation
|7025
|-
|Writing score
|9533
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|Magic UI 6.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:22 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|14:01 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:23 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:12 hr
|-
|Standby
|109 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|100 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|11584 x 8688
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2023
|February 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|February 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.28 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
- The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
Notes on Honor X8a:
- Only the "CRT-LX1" model supports NFC.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Honor X8a.
