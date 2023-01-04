Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Honor X8a VS Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Honor X8a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Honor X8a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9 PPI 399 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 89.6% Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 5G 519 nits Honor X8a n/a

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 5G 80.4% Honor X8a +11% 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI Core 5.0 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 15 W 22.5 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:22 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 14:01 hr - Watching video 13:23 hr - Gaming 06:12 hr - Standby 109 hr - General battery life Galaxy A14 5G 35:07 hr Honor X8a n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 100 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 11584 x 8688 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 February 2023 Release date January 2023 February 2023 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Galaxy A14 5G: - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330. Notes on Honor X8a: - Only the "CRT-LX1" model supports NFC.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Honor X8a.