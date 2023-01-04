Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 5G vs Honor X8a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Honor X8a

Самсунг Галакси А14 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор Х8а
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Honor X8a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Honor X8a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (319K versus 195K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 532 and 373 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Honor X8a
  • Thinner bezels – 9.2% more screen real estate
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 23 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14 5G
vs
Honor X8a

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 399 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 89.6%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14 5G
519 nits
Honor X8a
n/a

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%
Honor X8a +11%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Honor X8a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +43%
532
Honor X8a
373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +32%
1727
Honor X8a
1313
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 5G +63%
319311
Honor X8a
195860
CPU 76270 46297
GPU 80853 51592
Memory 72187 36222
UX 89679 60914
Total score 319311 195860
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1197 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6114 -
Video editing 5412 -
Photo editing 13470 -
Data manipulation 7025 -
Writing score 9533 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 5.0 Magic UI 6.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:22 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:01 hr -
Watching video 13:23 hr -
Gaming 06:12 hr -
Standby 109 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A14 5G
35:07 hr
Honor X8a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 100 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 11584 x 8688
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2023 February 2023
Release date January 2023 February 2023
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
Notes on Honor X8a:
    - Only the "CRT-LX1" model supports NFC.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Honor X8a.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14
5. Honor X8a and Honor X8 (2022)
6. Honor X8a and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
7. Honor X8a and Honor X9a
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish