Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Honor X9a

Самсунг Галакси А14 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9а
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Honor X9a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Honor X9a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Honor X9a
  • Delivers 67% higher peak brightness (867 against 519 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (39:53 vs 35:07 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.5% more screen real estate
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 319K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14 5G
vs
Honor X9a

Display

Type PLS TFT AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 89.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14 5G
519 nits
Honor X9a +67%
867 nits

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%
Honor X9a +12%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Honor X9a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G
532
Honor X9a +30%
689
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G
1727
Honor X9a +15%
1985
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 5G
319311
Honor X9a +26%
403241
CPU 76270 118305
GPU 80853 98784
Memory 72187 69914
UX 89679 113011
Total score 319311 403241
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A14 5G
1197
Honor X9a +1%
1204
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1197 1204
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A14 5G
7910
Honor X9a +29%
10222
Web score 6114 9553
Video editing 5412 4961
Photo editing 13470 19247
Data manipulation 7025 8776
Writing score 9533 13854
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 5.0 Magic UI 6.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 15 W 40 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:22 hr 1:13 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:01 hr 12:51 hr
Watching video 13:23 hr 18:34 hr
Gaming 06:12 hr 06:11 hr
Standby 109 hr 137 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A14 5G
35:07 hr
Honor X9a +14%
39:53 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (110th and 27th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2023 January 2023
Release date January 2023 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Honor X9a. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.

