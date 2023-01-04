Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Honor X9a VS Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Honor X9a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Honor X9a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 89.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 5G 519 nits Honor X9a +67% 867 nits

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 5G 80.4% Honor X9a +12% 89.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI Core 5.0 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 15 W 40 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:22 hr 1:13 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:01 hr 12:51 hr Watching video 13:23 hr 18:34 hr Gaming 06:12 hr 06:11 hr Standby 109 hr 137 hr General battery life Galaxy A14 5G 35:07 hr Honor X9a +14% 39:53 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (110th and 27th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 January 2023 Release date January 2023 January 2023 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Galaxy A14 5G: - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Honor X9a. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.