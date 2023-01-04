Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Infinix Hot 20 VS Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Infinix Hot 20 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 83.6% Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 5G 523 nits Hot 20 n/a

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 5G 80.4% Hot 20 +4% 83.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI Core 5.0 XOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 20 min) Full charging time 2:22 hr 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:01 hr - Watching video 13:23 hr - Gaming 06:12 hr - Standby 109 hr - General battery life Galaxy A14 5G 35:07 hr Hot 20 n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2023 October 2022 Release date January 2023 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Galaxy A14 5G: - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.