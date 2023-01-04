Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 5G vs Hot 20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Infinix Hot 20

VS
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Infinix Hot 20

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • 52% higher pixel density (399 vs 263 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (321K versus 245K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 534 and 362 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14 5G
vs
Hot 20

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 83.6%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14 5G
523 nits
Hot 20
n/a

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%
Hot 20 +4%
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +48%
534
Hot 20
362
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +34%
1740
Hot 20
1301
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 5G +31%
321686
Hot 20
245720
CPU 76270 65788
GPU 80853 59349
Memory 72187 43597
UX 89679 75209
Total score 321686 245720
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1197 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6114 -
Video editing 5412 -
Photo editing 13470 -
Data manipulation 7025 -
Writing score 9533 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 5.0 XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:22 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:01 hr -
Watching video 13:23 hr -
Gaming 06:12 hr -
Standby 109 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A14 5G
35:07 hr
Hot 20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2023 October 2022
Release date January 2023 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

