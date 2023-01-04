Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Motorola Moto G Power (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Motorola Moto G Power (2022) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 119K)

2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 119K) 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)

48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI) Supports 15W fast charging

Supports 15W fast charging Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 529 and 179 points Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power (2022) Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 83.8% Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 5G 515 nits Moto G Power (2022) n/a

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 167.24 mm (6.58 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 76.54 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.36 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 5G 80.4% Moto G Power (2022) +4% 83.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 5.0 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 10 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) No Full charging time 2:22 hr 2:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:01 hr - Watching video 13:23 hr - Gaming 06:12 hr - Standby 109 hr - General battery life Galaxy A14 5G 35:07 hr Moto G Power (2022) n/a Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.65 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 November 2021 Release date January 2023 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Galaxy A14 5G: - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.