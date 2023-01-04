Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities