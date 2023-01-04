Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Motorola Moto G13
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 212K)
- 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 527 and 353 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13
- Stereo speakers
- Weighs 20.55 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
23
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.4%
|83.9%
|RGB color space
|-
|91.2%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|41 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1914:1
Design and build
|Height
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|183.45 g (6.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Mediatek Helio G85
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~420 GFLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +49%
527
353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +37%
1718
1254
|CPU
|99293
|68339
|GPU
|82933
|34495
|Memory
|77937
|47936
|UX
|88634
|63831
|Total score
|346231
|212947
|Max surface temperature
|37.5 °C
|40.8 °C
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|1195
|740
|Web score
|6234
|6791
|Video editing
|5425
|6155
|Photo editing
|13488
|19100
|Data manipulation
|7097
|5149
|Writing score
|8913
|9411
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|-
|OS size
|18.8 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:22 hr
|2:30 hr
|Web browsing
|14:26 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:58 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:53 hr
|-
|Standby
|122 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4096 x 2048
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2023
|January 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|January 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.28 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 10 W
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
- The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.
