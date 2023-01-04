Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 5G vs Moto G13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Motorola Moto G13

59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
VS
53 out of 100
Motorola Moto G13
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Motorola Moto G13

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 212K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 527 and 353 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 20.55 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Motorola Moto G13 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14 5G
vs
Moto G13

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 83.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.2%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41 ms
Contrast - 1914:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14 5G
515 nits
Moto G13 +7%
551 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 183.45 g (6.47 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%
Moto G13 +4%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Motorola Moto G13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Mediatek Helio G85
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~420 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +49%
527
Moto G13
353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +37%
1718
Moto G13
1254
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 5G +63%
346231
Moto G13
212947
CPU 99293 68339
GPU 82933 34495
Memory 77937 47936
UX 88634 63831
Total score 346231 212947
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A14 5G +61%
1195
Moto G13
740
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 40.8 °C
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 1195 740
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A14 5G
7955
Moto G13 +4%
8238
Web score 6234 6791
Video editing 5425 6155
Photo editing 13488 19100
Data manipulation 7097 5149
Writing score 8913 9411
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI Core 5.0 -
OS size 18.8 GB 13 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:22 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:26 hr -
Watching video 13:58 hr -
Gaming 06:53 hr -
Standby 122 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A14 5G
37:25 hr
Moto G13
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4096 x 2048
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14 5G +15%
90.4 dB
Moto G13
78.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2023 January 2023
Release date January 2023 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 10 W
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
