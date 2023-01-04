Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 5G vs Moto G22 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Motorola Moto G22

59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
VS
50 out of 100
Motorola Moto G22
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Motorola Moto G22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (348K versus 113K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (399 vs 268 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (516 against 426 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Motorola Moto G22 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14 5G
vs
Moto G22

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 460 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.2%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40 ms
Contrast - 902:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14 5G +21%
516 nits
Moto G22
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%
Moto G22 +5%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio G37
Max clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~56 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +120%
528
Moto G22
240
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +62%
1713
Moto G22
1058
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 5G +206%
348222
Moto G22
113893
CPU 99293 33595
GPU 82933 16969
Memory 77937 25788
UX 88634 38644
Total score 348222 113893
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 40.2 °C
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1194 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6335 -
Video editing 5440 -
Photo editing 13511 -
Data manipulation 7292 -
Writing score 9122 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 5.0 -
OS size 18.8 GB 12 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 65 min)
Full charging time 2:22 hr 2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:26 hr -
Watching video 13:58 hr -
Gaming 06:53 hr -
Standby 122 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A14 5G
37:25 hr
Moto G22
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 1 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14 5G +4%
90.4 dB
Moto G22
86.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2023 March 2022
Release date January 2023 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 10 W
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A14 5G or Galaxy A14
2. Galaxy A14 5G or Galaxy A34 5G
3. Galaxy A14 5G or Galaxy A54 5G
4. Galaxy A14 5G or Galaxy A23 5G
5. Galaxy A14 5G or Galaxy A13 5G
6. Galaxy A14 5G or Galaxy A04
7. Moto G22 or Moto G31
8. Moto G22 or Moto G32
9. Moto G22 or Moto G13
10. Moto G22 or Moto G53
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский