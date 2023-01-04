Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Nokia G22 VS Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Nokia G22 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Nokia G22, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Nokia G22 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 164K)

94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 164K) 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)

48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 527 and 314 points Reasons to consider the Nokia G22 Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Price Nokia G22 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 81.1% Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 5G 516 nits Nokia G22 n/a

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 76.19 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 192.23 g (6.78 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 5G 80.4% Nokia G22 +1% 81.1%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Nokia G22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Unisoc T606 Max. clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A14 5G +68% 527 Nokia G22 314 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A14 5G +44% 1720 Nokia G22 1197 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A14 5G +94% 318829 Nokia G22 164706 CPU 76270 - GPU 80853 - Memory 72187 - UX 89679 - Total score 318829 164706 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI Core 5.0 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh Charge power 15 W 20 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 2:22 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 15:24 hr - Watching video 13:23 hr - Gaming 06:10 hr - Standby 109 hr - General battery life Galaxy A14 5G 36:31 hr Nokia G22 n/a Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2023 February 2023 Release date January 2023 February 2023 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.