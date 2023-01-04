Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 5G vs 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs OnePlus 9 Pro

59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
VS
76 out of 100
OnePlus 9 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (37:25 vs 31:51 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (809K versus 346K)
  • Delivers 69% higher peak brightness (870 against 515 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 32% higher pixel density (525 vs 399 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (65W versus 15W)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.9% more screen real estate
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14 5G
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type PLS TFT AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 90.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.8%
PWM - 192 Hz
Response time - 41.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14 5G
515 nits
9 Pro +69%
870 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%
9 Pro +12%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 660
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~420 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G
527
9 Pro +113%
1121
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G
1718
9 Pro +111%
3620
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 5G
346231
9 Pro +134%
809821
CPU 99293 208536
GPU 82933 313189
Memory 77937 134169
UX 88634 155377
Total score 346231 809821
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A14 5G
1195
9 Pro +378%
5707
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 45.6 °C
Stability 99% 57%
Graphics test 7 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 1195 5707
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A14 5G
7955
9 Pro +43%
11374
Web score 6234 8442
Video editing 5425 6046
Photo editing 13488 28486
Data manipulation 7097 9673
Writing score 8913 15862
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI Core 5.0 OxygenOS 13
OS size 18.8 GB 16 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 2:22 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:26 hr 11:28 hr
Watching video 13:58 hr 12:04 hr
Gaming 06:53 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 122 hr 113 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A14 5G +17%
37:25 hr
9 Pro
31:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording No Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 140°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14 5G +11%
90.4 dB
9 Pro
81.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced January 2023 March 2021
Release date January 2023 March 2021
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included -
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

