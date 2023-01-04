Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 5G vs Nord CE3 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE3 5G

59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
VS
73 out of 100
OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
OnePlus Nord CE3 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (591K versus 351K)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 15W)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and OnePlus Nord CE3 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14 5G
vs
Nord CE3 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 399 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 87.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14 5G
521 nits
Nord CE3 5G
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%
Nord CE3 5G +9%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and OnePlus Nord CE3 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
Max clock 2200 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.7 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 950 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~753 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G
534
Nord CE3 5G +47%
783
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G
1729
Nord CE3 5G +69%
2924
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 5G
351896
Nord CE3 5G +68%
591294
CPU 99293 -
GPU 82933 -
Memory 77937 -
UX 88634 -
Total score 351896 591294
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1194 -
Web score 6324 -
Video editing 5423 -
Photo editing 13506 -
Data manipulation 7168 -
Writing score 8967 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI Core 5.0 OxygenOS 13.1
OS size 18.8 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 15 min)
Full charging time 2:22 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:26 hr -
Watching video 13:58 hr -
Gaming 06:53 hr -
Standby 122 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A14 5G
37:25 hr
Nord CE3 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2023 June 2023
Release date January 2023 August 2023
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 80 W
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A04
2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A14
4. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
6. OnePlus Nord CE3 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2T
7. OnePlus Nord CE3 5G vs Realme 11 Pro Plus
8. OnePlus Nord CE3 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
9. OnePlus Nord CE3 5G vs Vivo iQOO Z7
10. OnePlus Nord CE3 5G vs OnePlus 10R
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский