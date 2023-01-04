Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G
- 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (591K versus 351K)
- Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 15W)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
51
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
78*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.1:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|-
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.4%
|87.9%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|184 g (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|-
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.7 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~753 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
534
Nord CE3 5G +47%
783
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1729
Nord CE3 5G +69%
2924
|CPU
|99293
|-
|GPU
|82933
|-
|Memory
|77937
|-
|UX
|88634
|-
|Total score
|351896
|591294
|Max surface temperature
|37.5 °C
|-
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1194
|-
|Web score
|6324
|-
|Video editing
|5423
|-
|Photo editing
|13506
|-
|Data manipulation
|7168
|-
|Writing score
|8967
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|OxygenOS 13.1
|OS size
|18.8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|15 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|2:22 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|14:26 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:58 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:53 hr
|-
|Standby
|122 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2023
|June 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|August 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.28 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 80 W
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
- The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G is definitely a better buy.
