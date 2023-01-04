Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 5G vs Nord N300 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord N300, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI)
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N300
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (411K versus 320K)
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 599 and 533 points
Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 84%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14 5G
n/a
Nord N300
624 nits

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%
Nord N300 +4%
84%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and OnePlus Nord N300 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G
533
Nord N300 +12%
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G
1517
Nord N300 +18%
1788
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 5G
320828
Nord N300 +28%
411189
CPU - 124269
GPU - 135382
Memory - 75575
UX - 66210
Total score 320828 411189
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI Core 5.0 OxygenOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (51% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 16:18 hr
Watching video - 14:59 hr
Gaming - 06:02 hr
Standby - 136 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A14 5G
n/a
Nord N300
41:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2023 October 2022
Release date January 2023 November 2022
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N300. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.

