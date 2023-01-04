Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs OnePlus Nord N300 VS Samsung Galaxy A14 5G OnePlus Nord N300 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord N300, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI) Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N300 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (411K versus 320K)

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (411K versus 320K) 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 599 and 533 points

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 84% Display features - - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 5G n/a Nord N300 624 nits

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 5G 80.4% Nord N300 +4% 84%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and OnePlus Nord N300 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Dimensity 810 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A14 5G 533 Nord N300 +12% 599 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A14 5G 1517 Nord N300 +18% 1788 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A14 5G 320828 Nord N300 +28% 411189 CPU - 124269 GPU - 135382 Memory - 75575 UX - 66210 Total score 320828 411189 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI Core 5.0 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 33 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (51% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:14 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 16:18 hr Watching video - 14:59 hr Gaming - 06:02 hr Standby - 136 hr General battery life Galaxy A14 5G n/a Nord N300 41:05 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * - Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No - LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 October 2022 Release date January 2023 November 2022 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N300. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.