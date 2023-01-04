Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Oppo A74 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
- 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 317K)
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 530 and 478 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|480 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.4%
|83.8%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|2404 Hz
|Response time
|-
|28.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1663:1
Design and build
|Height
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +11%
530
478
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1505
A74 5G +9%
1636
|CPU
|134857
|98673
|GPU
|84242
|83510
|Memory
|79296
|55810
|UX
|118916
|78121
|Total score
|418005
|317636
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|5 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|976
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|7165
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS size
|-
|17.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|-
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2023
|April 2021
|Release date
|January 2023
|April 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.28 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A74 5G.
