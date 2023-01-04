Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Oppo A74 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Oppo A74 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Display Type PLS TFT LTPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 83.8% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 2404 Hz Response time - 28.6 ms Contrast - 1663:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 5G n/a A74 5G 576 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 5G 80.4% A74 5G +4% 83.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 5.0 ColorOS 11.1 OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time - 2:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * - Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A14 5G n/a A74 5G 90.4 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 April 2021 Release date January 2023 April 2021 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A74 5G.