Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 5G vs Oppo A76 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Oppo A76

Самсунг Галакси А14 5G
VS
Оппо А76
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Oppo A76

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Oppo A76, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 267K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 530 and 386 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14 5G
vs
Oppo A76

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 83.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 33 ms
Contrast - 1138:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14 5G
n/a
Oppo A76
562 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%
Oppo A76 +3%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Oppo A76 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +37%
530
Oppo A76
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G
1505
Oppo A76 +12%
1690
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 5G +56%
418005
Oppo A76
267297
CPU 134857 84900
GPU 84242 48305
Memory 79296 65240
UX 118916 68226
Total score 418005 267297
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 448
PCMark 3.0 score - 6889
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 5.0 ColorOS 11.1
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 27 min)
Full charging time - 1:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A14 5G
n/a
Oppo A76
82.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2023 February 2022
Release date January 2023 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or S21 FE 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or A32 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or A13 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Galaxy A23
5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or A23 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Galaxy A04
7. Oppo A76 or Oppo A54
8. Oppo A76 or Oppo A74
9. Oppo A76 or Oppo A96
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish