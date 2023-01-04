Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Oppo A76 VS Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Oppo A76 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Oppo A76, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 267K)

56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 267K) 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI)

48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 530 and 386 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 83.1% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 94.6% PWM - Not detected Response time - 33 ms Contrast - 1138:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 5G n/a Oppo A76 562 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 5G 80.4% Oppo A76 +3% 83.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 5.0 ColorOS 11.1 OS size - 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 33 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 27 min) Full charging time - 1:16 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution - 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * - Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A14 5G n/a Oppo A76 82.9 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 February 2022 Release date January 2023 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.