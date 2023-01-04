Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Oppo A76
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Oppo A76, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 267K)
- 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
- 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 530 and 386 points
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.4%
|83.1%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|94.6%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1138:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1114 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +37%
530
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1505
Oppo A76 +12%
1690
|CPU
|134857
|84900
|GPU
|84242
|48305
|Memory
|79296
|65240
|UX
|118916
|68226
|Total score
|418005
|267297
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|448
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6889
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS size
|-
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 27 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|-
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2023
|February 2022
|Release date
|January 2023
|February 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.56 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.28 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.
