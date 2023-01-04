Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Oppo A78 VS Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Oppo A78 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Oppo A78, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI)

48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI) 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 347K)

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 347K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reasons to consider the Oppo A78 Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 582 and 530 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 84% Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof No IP54 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 5G 80.4% Oppo A78 +4% 84%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Oppo A78 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A14 5G 530 Oppo A78 +10% 582 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A14 5G 1505 Oppo A78 +20% 1803 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A14 5G +20% 418005 Oppo A78 347205 CPU 134857 96464 GPU 84242 84308 Memory 79296 78579 UX 118916 84806 Total score 418005 347205 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI Core 5.0 ColorOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 33 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution - 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 27 mm Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- USB-Storage mode
- OTG

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * - Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 January 2023 Release date January 2023 January 2023 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A78.