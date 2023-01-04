Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 5G vs Oppo A78 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Oppo A78

Самсунг Галакси А14 5G
VS
Оппо А78
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Oppo A78

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Oppo A78, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI)
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 347K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Oppo A78
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 582 and 530 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14 5G
vs
Oppo A78

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 84%
Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%
Oppo A78 +4%
84%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Oppo A78 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G
530
Oppo A78 +10%
582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G
1505
Oppo A78 +20%
1803
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 5G +20%
418005
Oppo A78
347205
CPU 134857 96464
GPU 84242 84308
Memory 79296 78579
UX 118916 84806
Total score 418005 347205
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 5.0 ColorOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 -
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2023 January 2023
Release date January 2023 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A78.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs A14 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A23 vs A14 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A04 vs A14 5G
4. Vivo T1 5G vs Oppo A78
5. Oppo F21 Pro vs Oppo A78
6. Oppo Reno 8 vs Oppo A78
7. Oppo Realme 10 Pro vs Oppo A78
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish