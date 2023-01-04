Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Oppo F21 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Oppo F21 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Oppo F21 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 284K)

47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 284K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 9-months newer

The phone is 9-months newer 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 530 and 383 points Reasons to consider the Oppo F21 Pro Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification) AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 27 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 85.3% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 5G n/a F21 Pro 628 nits

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof No IPX4 Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 5G 80.4% F21 Pro +6% 85.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Oppo F21 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 950 MHz 1114 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A14 5G +38% 530 F21 Pro 383 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A14 5G 1505 F21 Pro +5% 1581 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A14 5G +47% 418005 F21 Pro 284620 CPU 134857 85683 GPU 84242 49550 Memory 79296 72483 UX 118916 75617 Total score 418005 284620 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI Core 5.0 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 15 W 33 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:04 hr Watching video - 17:29 hr Gaming - 05:46 hr Standby - 111 hr General battery life Galaxy A14 5G n/a F21 Pro 36:47 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * - No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 April 2022 Release date January 2023 April 2022 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo F21 Pro.