Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Oppo Realme 10 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Oppo Realme 10 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Thinner bezels – 9.4% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 9.4% more screen real estate 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 702 and 530 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Price Oppo Realme 10 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 600 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 89.8% Display features - - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 5G n/a Realme 10 Pro 621 nits

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 5G 80.4% Realme 10 Pro +12% 89.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Oppo Realme 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A14 5G 530 Realme 10 Pro +32% 702 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A14 5G 1505 Realme 10 Pro +35% 2036 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A14 5G +4% 418005 Realme 10 Pro 401307 CPU 134857 120294 GPU 84242 96769 Memory 79296 72749 UX 118916 110567 Total score 418005 401307 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI Core 5.0 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 33 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:12 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:23 hr Watching video - 15:04 hr Gaming - 06:00 hr Standby - 121 hr General battery life Galaxy A14 5G n/a Realme 10 Pro 38:40 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * - Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 November 2022 Release date January 2023 November 2022 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg 1.16 W/kg SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg 0.46 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.