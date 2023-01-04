Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 5G vs Realme 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Oppo Realme 10 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А14 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми 10 Про
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Oppo Realme 10 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 9.4% more screen real estate
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 702 and 530 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14 5G
vs
Realme 10 Pro

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 89.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%
Realme 10 Pro +12%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Oppo Realme 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G
1505
Realme 10 Pro +35%
2036
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 5G +4%
418005
Realme 10 Pro
401307
CPU 134857 120294
GPU 84242 96769
Memory 79296 72749
UX 118916 110567
Total score 418005 401307
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI Core 5.0 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:12 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:23 hr
Watching video - 15:04 hr
Gaming - 06:00 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* - Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2023 November 2022
Release date January 2023 November 2022
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg 1.16 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
4. Oppo Realme 10 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
5. Oppo Realme 10 Pro vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro
6. Oppo Realme 10 Pro vs Oppo Realme 10
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish