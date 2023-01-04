Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Realme C55 VS Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Realme C55 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Realme C55, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G88 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (321K versus 261K)

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (321K versus 261K) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 534 and 383 points Reasons to consider the Realme C55 Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 680 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 86.7% Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 5G 523 nits Realme C55 n/a

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 189.5 g (6.68 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 5G 80.4% Realme C55 +8% 86.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI Core 5.0 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 33 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 29 min) Full charging time 2:22 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 14:01 hr - Watching video 13:23 hr - Gaming 06:12 hr - Standby 109 hr - General battery life Galaxy A14 5G 35:07 hr Realme C55 n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2023 March 2023 Release date January 2023 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Galaxy A14 5G: - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Realme C55.