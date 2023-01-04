Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Oppo Reno 8 VS Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Oppo Reno 8 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The phone is 8-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (689K versus 418K)

78% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 944 and 530 points Weighs 23 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 600 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 83.9% Display features - - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 5G n/a Reno 8 636 nits

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 5G 80.4% Reno 8 +4% 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type - UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI Core 5.0 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 15 W 80 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 16 min) Full charging time - 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:16 hr Watching video - 14:57 hr Gaming - 06:13 hr Standby - 86 hr General battery life Galaxy A14 5G n/a Reno 8 31:58 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A14 5G n/a Reno 8 115 Video quality Galaxy A14 5G n/a Reno 8 129 Generic camera score Galaxy A14 5G n/a Reno 8 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * - Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced January 2023 May 2022 Release date January 2023 June 2022 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 8 is definitely a better buy.