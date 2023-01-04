Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A04 VS Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Samsung Galaxy A04 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A04, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 117K)

2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 117K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)

48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 3.9x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 533 and 136 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 81.3%

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 5G 80.4% Galaxy A04 +1% 81.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A04 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 7 nanometers 28 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8322 GPU clock 950 MHz - FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A14 5G +292% 533 Galaxy A04 136 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A14 5G +144% 1517 Galaxy A04 621 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A14 5G +173% 320828 Galaxy A04 117312 CPU - 35950 GPU - 17438 Memory - 28804 UX - 34714 Total score 320828 117312 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI Core 5.0 One UI Core 4.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution - 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * - No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2023 August 2022 Release date January 2023 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.