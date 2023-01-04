Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A04 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A04


VS

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Samsung Galaxy A04

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A04, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 117K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 3.9x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 533 and 136 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14 5G
vs
Galaxy A04

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 81.3%

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%
Galaxy A04 +1%
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A04 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 7 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +292%
533
Galaxy A04
136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +144%
1517
Galaxy A04
621
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 5G +173%
320828
Galaxy A04
117312
CPU - 35950
GPU - 17438
Memory - 28804
UX - 34714
Total score 320828 117312
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 5.0 One UI Core 4.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution - 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2023 August 2022
Release date January 2023 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
