Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A04e – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A04e

59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
VS
47 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A04e
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Samsung Galaxy A04e

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A04e, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 123K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04e
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A04e crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14 5G
vs
Galaxy A04e

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 81.8%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14 5G
515 nits
Galaxy A04e
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%
Galaxy A04e +2%
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A04e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio P35
Max clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~420 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +203%
527
Galaxy A04e
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 5G +154%
1718
Galaxy A04e
677
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 5G +181%
346231
Galaxy A04e
123278
CPU 99293 -
GPU 82933 -
Memory 77937 -
UX 88634 -
Total score 346231 123278
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1195 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6234 -
Video editing 5425 -
Photo editing 13488 -
Data manipulation 7097 -
Writing score 8913 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 5.0 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 18.8 GB 22.6 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:22 hr 2:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:26 hr -
Watching video 13:58 hr -
Gaming 06:53 hr -
Standby 122 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A14 5G
37:25 hr
Galaxy A04e
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2023 October 2022
Release date January 2023 November 2022
SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg 0.29 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg 1.11 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 10 W
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Samsung Galaxy A14
3. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Samsung Galaxy A04
5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Motorola Moto G Power 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A04e or Samsung Galaxy A03
10. Samsung Galaxy A04e or Samsung Galaxy A04
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский