Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A13 VS Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Samsung Galaxy A13 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 123K)

2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 123K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 10-months newer

The phone is 10-months newer 3.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 527 and 152 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (583 against 516 nits)

Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (583 against 516 nits) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 83.2% Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 33 ms Contrast - 1257:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 5G 516 nits Galaxy A13 +13% 583 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 5G 80.4% Galaxy A13 +3% 83.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI Core 5.0 One UI Core 5.0 OS size - 16.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:22 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:24 hr 11:49 hr Watching video 13:23 hr 13:14 hr Gaming 06:10 hr 06:54 hr Standby 109 hr 122 hr General battery life Galaxy A14 5G +6% 36:31 hr Galaxy A13 34:21 hr Phones With Long Battery Life (76th and 125th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No - LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A14 5G n/a Galaxy A13 83.3 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2023 March 2022 Release date January 2023 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg 0.37 W/kg SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.