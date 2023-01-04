Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A14 VS Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Samsung Galaxy A14 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 227K)

40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 227K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 527 and 347 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.4% 80.2% Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 5G 516 nits Galaxy A14 n/a

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 5G 80.4% Galaxy A14 80.2%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A14 5G +52% 527 Galaxy A14 347 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A14 5G +33% 1720 Galaxy A14 1295 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A14 5G +40% 318829 Galaxy A14 227213 CPU 76270 - GPU 80853 - Memory 72187 - UX 89679 - Total score 318829 227213 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI Core 5.0 One UI Core 5.0 OS size - 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:22 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:24 hr - Watching video 13:23 hr - Gaming 06:10 hr - Standby 109 hr - General battery life Galaxy A14 5G 36:31 hr Galaxy A14 n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2023 February 2023 Release date January 2023 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.56 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.