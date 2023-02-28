Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 vs iPhone 13 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14
VS
80 out of 100
Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A14
Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Comes with 1905 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3095 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 5.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (800K versus 148K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 142% higher peak brightness (1057 against 437 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14
vs
iPhone 13 Pro

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 450 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 99.8%
PWM 343500 Hz 510 Hz
Response time 26 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast 989:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14
437 nits
iPhone 13 Pro +142%
1057 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14
80.2%
iPhone 13 Pro +7%
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2000 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Apple A15 GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14
349
iPhone 13 Pro +386%
1697
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14
1293
iPhone 13 Pro +259%
4644
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14
148215
iPhone 13 Pro +440%
800605
CPU 40093 216330
GPU 24567 328877
Memory 38370 122242
UX 45318 133383
Total score 148215 800605
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A14
715
iPhone 13 Pro +1228%
9492
Max surface temperature 40.8 °C 39.4 °C
Stability 98% 79%
Graphics test 4 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 715 9492
PCMark 3.0
Web score 5294 -
Video editing 4015 -
Photo editing 9779 -
Data manipulation 5208 -
Writing score 8157 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM One UI Core 5.0 -
OS size 17.3 GB 15.2 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3095 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:06 hr
Watching video - 16:46 hr
Gaming - 05:50 hr
Standby - 117 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A14
n/a
iPhone 13 Pro
36:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced February 2023 September 2021
Release date March 2023 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro
2. iPhone 14 or iPhone 13 Pro
3. iPhone 11 or iPhone 13 Pro
4. iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 13 Pro
5. iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro
6. Galaxy S22 or iPhone 13 Pro
7. Galaxy A04 or Galaxy A14
8. Galaxy A14 5G or Galaxy A14
9. Galaxy A24 4G or Galaxy A14
10. Galaxy A23 or Galaxy A14
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский