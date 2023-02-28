Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
- Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1.9 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 14.8% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 23% higher pixel density (400 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 3.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (567K versus 148K)
- Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (654 against 437 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Handles Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10.7 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
21
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.2%
|65.4%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.3%
|99.9%
|PWM
|343500 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|26 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|989:1
|2457:1
Design and build
|Height
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|201 g (7.09 oz)
|148 g (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
349
iPhone SE (2020) +281%
1329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1293
iPhone SE (2020) +165%
3426
|CPU
|40093
|147061
|GPU
|24567
|226070
|Memory
|38370
|86663
|UX
|45318
|112107
|Total score
|148215
|567994
|Max surface temperature
|40.8 °C
|44.3 °C
|Stability
|98%
|68%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|41 FPS
|Graphics score
|715
|6885
|Web score
|5294
|-
|Video editing
|4015
|-
|Photo editing
|9779
|-
|Data manipulation
|5208
|-
|Writing score
|8157
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|-
|OS size
|17.3 GB
|8.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Max charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|2:32 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:36 hr
|Watching video
|-
|07:32 hr
|Gaming
|-
|03:08 hr
|Standby
|-
|86 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|April 2020
|Release date
|March 2023
|April 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 5 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.
