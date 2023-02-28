Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14
VS
59 out of 100
Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Samsung Galaxy A14
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.9 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 14.8% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 23% higher pixel density (400 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 3.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (567K versus 148K)
  • Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (654 against 437 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.7 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Apple iPhone SE (2020) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 400 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 65.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 99.9%
PWM 343500 Hz Not detected
Response time 26 ms 29 ms
Contrast 989:1 2457:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14
437 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +50%
654 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 148 g (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14 +23%
80.2%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 2000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14
349
iPhone SE (2020) +281%
1329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14
1293
iPhone SE (2020) +165%
3426
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14
148215
iPhone SE (2020) +283%
567994
CPU 40093 147061
GPU 24567 226070
Memory 38370 86663
UX 45318 112107
Total score 148215 567994
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A14
715
iPhone SE (2020) +863%
6885
Max surface temperature 40.8 °C 44.3 °C
Stability 98% 68%
Graphics test 4 FPS 41 FPS
Graphics score 715 6885
PCMark 3.0
Web score 5294 -
Video editing 4015 -
Photo editing 9779 -
Data manipulation 5208 -
Writing score 8157 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM One UI Core 5.0 -
OS size 17.3 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 1821 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:36 hr
Watching video - 07:32 hr
Gaming - 03:08 hr
Standby - 86 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14 +5%
90.7 dB
iPhone SE (2020)
86.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2023 April 2020
Release date March 2023 April 2020
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 5 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A14 or Galaxy M13
2. Galaxy A14 or Moto G53
3. Galaxy A14 or Galaxy A13
4. Galaxy A14 or Galaxy A23
5. Galaxy A14 or Galaxy A04
6. Galaxy A14 or Galaxy A14 5G
7. iPhone SE (2020) or iPhone XS
8. iPhone SE (2020) or Pixel 6a
9. iPhone SE (2020) or iPhone 14
10. iPhone SE (2020) or Pixel 7
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский