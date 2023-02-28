Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 67 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
- Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 5-years and 7-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (361K versus 148K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 38% higher peak brightness (603 against 437 nits)
- Handles Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 400 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
21
39
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
20
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71*
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
61
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.2%
|82.9%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.3%
|99.3%
|PWM
|343500 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|26 ms
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|989:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|201 g (7.09 oz)
|174 g (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
349
iPhone X +166%
928
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1293
iPhone X +93%
2499
|CPU
|40093
|122434
|GPU
|24567
|100806
|Memory
|38370
|57691
|UX
|45318
|83809
|Total score
|148215
|361657
|Max surface temperature
|40.8 °C
|45.7 °C
|Stability
|98%
|63%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|21 FPS
|Graphics score
|715
|3526
|Web score
|5294
|-
|Video editing
|4015
|-
|Photo editing
|9779
|-
|Data manipulation
|5208
|-
|Writing score
|8157
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|-
|OS size
|17.3 GB
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Max charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|07:08 hr
|Watching video
|-
|09:17 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:04 hr
|Standby
|-
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
97
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|September 2017
|Release date
|March 2023
|November 2017
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, performance, gaming, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone X. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14.
