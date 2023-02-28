Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Google Pixel 6a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 9-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 5.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (767K versus 147K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
18
67
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
16
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
82
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.2%
|83%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|96.9%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|201 g (7.09 oz)
|178 g (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Google Tensor
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Pixel 6a +287%
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1299
Pixel 6a +154%
3300
|CPU
|40093
|208269
|GPU
|24567
|305908
|Memory
|38370
|110039
|UX
|45318
|144068
|Total score
|147992
|767798
|Max surface temperature
|-
|41.4 °C
|Stability
|98%
|56%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|37 FPS
|Graphics score
|715
|6245
|Web score
|5222
|6108
|Video editing
|4031
|5710
|Photo editing
|9686
|17711
|Data manipulation
|5200
|9242
|Writing score
|8067
|15465
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|23 GB
|14.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4410 mAh
|Max charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|1:51 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:54 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:44 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|-
|91 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
133
Video quality
126
Generic camera score
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|May 2022
|Release date
|March 2023
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.
