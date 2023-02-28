Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Google Pixel 6a

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14
VS
69 out of 100
Google Pixel 6a
Samsung Galaxy A14
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 5.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (767K versus 147K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Google Pixel 6a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1100 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 83%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14
n/a
Pixel 6a
868 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14
80.2%
Pixel 6a +3%
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Google Tensor
Max clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 950 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14
347
Pixel 6a +287%
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14
1299
Pixel 6a +154%
3300
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14
147992
Pixel 6a +419%
767798
CPU 40093 208269
GPU 24567 305908
Memory 38370 110039
UX 45318 144068
Total score 147992 767798
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A14
715
Pixel 6a +773%
6245
Max surface temperature - 41.4 °C
Stability 98% 56%
Graphics test 4 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 715 6245
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A14
6129
Pixel 6a +59%
9775
Web score 5222 6108
Video editing 4031 5710
Photo editing 9686 17711
Data manipulation 5200 9242
Writing score 8067 15465
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI Core 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 23 GB 14.3 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:54 hr
Watching video - 16:44 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 91 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A14
n/a
Pixel 6a
32:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14
n/a
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced February 2023 May 2022
Release date March 2023 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

