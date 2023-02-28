Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14
VS
78 out of 100
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A14
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 5.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 149K)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (512 vs 400 PPI)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 23W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Google Pixel 7 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type PLS TFT AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 450 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1500 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 88.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
1095 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14
80.2%
Pixel 7 Pro +11%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14
351
Pixel 7 Pro +202%
1061
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14
1303
Pixel 7 Pro +146%
3208
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14
149395
Pixel 7 Pro +434%
797949
CPU 40093 213533
GPU 24567 317412
Memory 38370 110534
UX 45318 149583
Total score 149395 797949
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A14
715
Pixel 7 Pro +793%
6383
Max surface temperature - 44.9 °C
Stability 97% 71%
Graphics test 4 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 715 6383
Web score 5257 9131
Video editing 4015 6741
Photo editing 9663 18490
Data manipulation 5168 10818
Writing score 8081 16198
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1800 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI Core 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 23 GB 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:10 hr
Watching video - 14:51 hr
Gaming - 04:48 hr
Standby - 76 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A14
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
27:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 126°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
88.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced February 2023 October 2022
Release date March 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A14 vs Galaxy A13
2. Galaxy A14 vs Galaxy A14 5G
3. Galaxy A14 vs Galaxy M13
4. Galaxy A14 vs Galaxy A04
5. Galaxy A14 vs Galaxy A24 4G
6. Galaxy A14 vs Moto G13
7. Pixel 7 Pro vs Galaxy S23
8. Pixel 7 Pro vs Find X5 Pro
9. Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 7a
10. Pixel 7 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Plus
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский