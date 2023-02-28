Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Motorola Moto G22 VS Samsung Galaxy A14 Motorola Moto G22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 268 PPI)

49% higher pixel density (400 vs 268 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (148K versus 115K)

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (148K versus 115K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 353 and 242 points Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Weighs 16 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 268 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 460 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 84.2% Display tests RGB color space - 93.2% PWM - Not detected Response time - 40 ms Contrast - 902:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 n/a Moto G22 432 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 80.2% Moto G22 +5% 84.2%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G37 Max clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A14 +46% 353 Moto G22 242 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A14 +23% 1301 Moto G22 1061 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A14 +29% 148983 Moto G22 115136 CPU 40093 33595 GPU 24567 16969 Memory 38370 25788 UX 45318 38644 Total score 148983 115136 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI Core 5.0 - OS size 23 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 65 min) Full charging time 2:18 hr 2:32 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5312 x 2988 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Focal length - 1 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A14 n/a Moto G22 86.9 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced February 2023 March 2022 Release date March 2023 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A14. It has a better display, software, camera, and sound.