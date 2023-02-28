Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 vs Moto G31 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Motorola Moto G31

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14
VS
52 out of 100
Motorola Moto G31
Samsung Galaxy A14
Motorola Moto G31

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (196K versus 149K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Motorola Moto G31 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14
vs
Moto G31

Display

Type PLS TFT AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 700 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 82.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 223 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14
n/a
Moto G31
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14
80.2%
Moto G31 +3%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14
351
Moto G31 +1%
353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 +7%
1303
Moto G31
1220
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14
149395
Moto G31 +31%
196187
CPU 40093 59845
GPU 24567 39344
Memory 38370 35715
UX 45318 60917
Total score 149395 196187
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A14 +1%
715
Moto G31
709
Max surface temperature - 41.2 °C
Stability 97% 95%
Graphics test 4 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 715 709
Web score 5257 4785
Video editing 4015 5262
Photo editing 9663 13015
Data manipulation 5168 5379
Writing score 8081 6761
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 23 GB 20 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 2:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14
n/a
Moto G31
80.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2023 November 2021
Release date March 2023 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G31.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

