Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Motorola Moto G32
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G32, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G32
- 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 149K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- Stereo speakers
- Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 15W)
- Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
- Weighs 17 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
66
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
20
26
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
17
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71*
83*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
74
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.2%
|85.4%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|161.78 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|73.84 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|201 g (7.09 oz)
|184 g (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
351
Moto G32 +6%
371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1303
Moto G32 +16%
1513
|CPU
|40093
|84120
|GPU
|24567
|91955
|Memory
|38370
|51181
|UX
|45318
|44909
|Total score
|149395
|277970
|Stability
|97%
|99%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|715
|446
|Web score
|5257
|6742
|Video editing
|4015
|4123
|Photo editing
|9663
|10674
|Data manipulation
|5168
|5512
|Writing score
|8081
|7784
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|23 GB
|17.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|1:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4624 x 3468
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|July 2022
|Release date
|March 2023
|August 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G32 is definitely a better buy.
