Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Motorola Moto G53 VS Samsung Galaxy A14 Motorola Moto G53 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)

48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (316K versus 148K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (316K versus 148K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 562 and 353 points

59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 562 and 353 points Weighs 18 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 83.9% Display tests RGB color space - 90.1% PWM - Not detected Response time - 41 ms Contrast - 1468:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 n/a Moto G53 599 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 80.2% Moto G53 +5% 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI Core 5.0 - OS size 23 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 10 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:18 hr 2:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:23 hr Watching video - 14:34 hr Gaming - 05:32 hr Standby - 130 hr General battery life Galaxy A14 n/a Moto G53 37:09 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8160 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No - LTE Cat * 7 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A14 n/a Moto G53 82.7 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced February 2023 December 2022 Release date March 2023 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G53. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14.