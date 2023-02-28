Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 vs Moto G53 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Motorola Moto G53

Samsung Galaxy A14
Motorola Moto G53

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (316K versus 148K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 562 and 353 points
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14
vs
Moto G53

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 83.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 90.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41 ms
Contrast - 1468:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14
n/a
Moto G53
599 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14
80.2%
Moto G53 +5%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Motorola Moto G53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14
353
Moto G53 +59%
562
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14
1301
Moto G53 +23%
1604
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14
148983
Moto G53 +113%
316987
CPU 40093 109866
GPU 24567 65748
Memory 38370 66109
UX 45318 75050
Total score 148983 316987
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 42.6 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Graphics score - 982
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A14
n/a
Moto G53
9742
Web score - 9068
Video editing - 4594
Photo editing - 21352
Data manipulation - 7730
Writing score - 12778
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI Core 5.0 -
OS size 23 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:23 hr
Watching video - 14:34 hr
Gaming - 05:32 hr
Standby - 130 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A14
n/a
Moto G53
37:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8160 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14
n/a
Moto G53
82.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2023 December 2022
Release date March 2023 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G53. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14.

User opinions

