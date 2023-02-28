Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 vs Moto G62 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Motorola Moto G62 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G62 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G62 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 149K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 547 and 351 points
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Motorola Moto G62 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 85.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14
n/a
Moto G62 5G
556 nits

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 161.83 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 73.96 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14
80.2%
Moto G62 5G +6%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Motorola Moto G62 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14
351
Moto G62 5G +56%
547
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14
1303
Moto G62 5G +31%
1703
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14
149395
Moto G62 5G +113%
317666
CPU 40093 106144
GPU 24567 64489
Memory 38370 64997
UX 45318 80036
Total score 149395 317666
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A14
715
Moto G62 5G +36%
974
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 715 974
Web score 5257 8170
Video editing 4015 4929
Photo editing 9663 18335
Data manipulation 5168 7194
Writing score 8081 11589
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 5.0 -
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (24% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:44 hr
Watching video - 13:24 hr
Gaming - 06:04 hr
Standby - 139 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A14
n/a
Moto G62 5G
36:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2023 June 2022
Release date March 2023 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G62 5G is definitely a better buy.

