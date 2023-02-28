Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 vs Moto G73 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (412K versus 148K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 930
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 707 and 353 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14
vs
Moto G73

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 85.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14
80.2%
Moto G73 +7%
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Motorola Moto G73 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Dimensity 930
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG BXM-8-256
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14
353
Moto G73 +100%
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14
1301
Moto G73 +53%
1986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14
148983
Moto G73 +177%
412410
CPU 40093 121039
GPU 24567 103844
Memory 38370 89521
UX 45318 95904
Total score 148983 412410
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI Core 5.0 -
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2023 January 2023
Release date March 2023 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G73 is definitely a better buy.

