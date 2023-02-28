Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Motorola Moto G73 VS Samsung Galaxy A14 Motorola Moto G73 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (412K versus 148K)

2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (412K versus 148K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 930

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 930 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 707 and 353 points

2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 707 and 353 points Weighs 20 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits - HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 85.6% Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 80.2% Moto G73 +7% 85.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Motorola Moto G73 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Dimensity 930 Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG BXM-8-256 GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A14 353 Moto G73 +100% 707 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A14 1301 Moto G73 +53% 1986 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A14 148983 Moto G73 +177% 412410 CPU 40093 121039 GPU 24567 103844 Memory 38370 89521 UX 45318 95904 Total score 148983 412410 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI Core 5.0 - OS size 23 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 30 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:16 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced February 2023 January 2023 Release date March 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G73 is definitely a better buy.