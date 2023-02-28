Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Motorola Moto G73
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (412K versus 148K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 930
- Stereo speakers
- Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 707 and 353 points
- Weighs 20 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
17
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|-
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.2%
|85.6%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|201 g (7.09 oz)
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|MediaTek Dimensity 930
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|IMG BXM-8-256
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
353
Moto G73 +100%
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1301
Moto G73 +53%
1986
|CPU
|40093
|121039
|GPU
|24567
|103844
|Memory
|38370
|89521
|UX
|45318
|95904
|Total score
|148983
|412410
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|256 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|-
|OS size
|23 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|1:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|January 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G73 is definitely a better buy.
