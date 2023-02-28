Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 vs Nokia G21 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Nokia G21, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 351 and 314 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Nokia G21 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14
vs
Nokia G21

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 49 ms
Contrast - 1070:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14
n/a
Nokia G21
488 nits

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14
80.2%
Nokia G21 +2%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Nokia G21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Unisoc T606
Max clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 +12%
351
Nokia G21
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 +9%
1303
Nokia G21
1194
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14
149395
Nokia G21 +9%
162810
CPU 40093 61323
GPU 24567 24437
Memory 38370 39969
UX 45318 35896
Total score 149395 162810
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A14 +79%
715
Nokia G21
399
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 715 399
Web score 5257 7641
Video editing 4015 4796
Photo editing 9663 11986
Data manipulation 5168 5823
Writing score 8081 8357
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI Core 5.0 -
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 2:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:43 hr
Watching video - 13:09 hr
Gaming - 07:17 hr
Standby - 127 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A14
n/a
Nokia G21
37:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14
n/a
Nokia G21
85.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2023 February 2022
Release date March 2023 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14. But if the camera, gaming, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G21.

