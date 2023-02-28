Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Nokia G22 VS Samsung Galaxy A14 Nokia G22 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Nokia G22, which is powered by Unisoc T606. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Nokia G22 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)

48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI) 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (227K versus 164K)

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (227K versus 164K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 314 points Reasons to consider the Nokia G22 Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 81.1%

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 76.19 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 192.23 g (6.78 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 80.2% Nokia G22 +1% 81.1%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Nokia G22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Unisoc T606 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A14 +11% 347 Nokia G22 314 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A14 +8% 1295 Nokia G22 1197 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A14 +38% 227213 Nokia G22 164706 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM One UI Core 5.0 - OS size 23 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh Charge power 15 W 20 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 2:18 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

Depth lens - - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution - 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced February 2023 February 2023 Release date March 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14. But if the performance, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G22.