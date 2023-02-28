Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 vs Realme 8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Realme 8

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14
VS
55 out of 100
Realme 8
Samsung Galaxy A14
Realme 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Realme 8
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (362K versus 149K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 15W)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 501 and 351 points
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Realme 8 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14
vs
Realme 8

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 90.7%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14
n/a
Realme 8
609 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14
80.2%
Realme 8 +4%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Realme 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G95
Max clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14
351
Realme 8 +43%
501
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14
1303
Realme 8 +23%
1605
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14
149395
Realme 8 +142%
362119
CPU 40093 94959
GPU 24567 103001
Memory 38370 65151
UX 45318 98277
Total score 149395 362119
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A14
715
Realme 8 +107%
1481
Max surface temperature - 50.4 °C
Stability 97% 89%
Graphics test 4 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 715 1481
Web score 5257 7823
Video editing 4015 6575
Photo editing 9663 26124
Data manipulation 5168 6835
Writing score 8081 11756
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI Core 5.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 23 GB 10 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14
n/a
Realme 8
80.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2023 March 2021
Release date March 2023 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Realme 8. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10 vs Realme 8
2. Realme 8i vs Realme 8
3. Realme 8 Pro vs Realme 8
4. Realme 9 vs Realme 8
5. Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Samsung Galaxy A14
6. Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Samsung Galaxy A14
7. Samsung Galaxy A04 vs Samsung Galaxy A14
8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A14
9. Motorola Moto G13 vs Samsung Galaxy A14
10. Samsung Galaxy M13 vs Samsung Galaxy A14
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский