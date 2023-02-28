Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Galaxy A13 VS Samsung Galaxy A14 Samsung Galaxy A13 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (227K versus 123K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 83.2% Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 33 ms Contrast - 1257:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A14 n/a Galaxy A13 583 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 80.2% Galaxy A13 +4% 83.2%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Samsung Exynos 850 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP1 GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A14 +128% 347 Galaxy A13 152 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A14 +121% 1295 Galaxy A13 585 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A14 +84% 227213 Galaxy A13 123768 CPU - 35523 GPU - 24759 Memory - 30778 UX - 33751 Total score 227213 123768 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A14 n/a Galaxy A13 507 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 3 FPS Graphics score - 507 PCMark 3.0 score - 4903 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI Core 5.0 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 23 GB 16.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:18 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:49 hr Watching video - 13:14 hr Gaming - 06:54 hr Standby - 122 hr General battery life Galaxy A14 n/a Galaxy A13 34:21 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution - 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No - LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A14 n/a Galaxy A13 83.3 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced February 2023 March 2022 Release date March 2023 March 2022 SAR (head) - 0.37 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14. But if the battery life, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13.