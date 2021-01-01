Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy A2 Core (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on April 15, 2019, against the Huawei Y5 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.