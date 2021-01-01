Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A2 Core vs Huawei Y5p – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy A2 Core (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on April 15, 2019, against the Huawei Y5p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5p
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 3020 vs 2600 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • 34% higher pixel density (295 vs 220 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A2 Core
vs
Huawei Y5p

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 5 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 220 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 68.92% 73.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 66 Hz
Response time - 36 ms
Contrast - 3029:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A2 Core
n/a
Huawei Y5p
505 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 141.6 mm (5.57 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 70.94 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.35 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 142 gramm (5.01 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A2 Core
68.92%
Huawei Y5p +7%
73.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A2 Core and Huawei Y5p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 10
ROM Android Go EMUI 10.1
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (5 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2019 May 2020
Release date April 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 62 USD ~ 87 USD
SAR (head) 0.53 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y5p is definitely a better buy.

