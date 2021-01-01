Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy A2 Core (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on April 15, 2019, against the Huawei Y5p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.