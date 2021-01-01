Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A2 Core vs 1 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core vs Nokia 1 Plus

Самсунг Галакси А2 Кор
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
VS
Нокиа 1 Плюс
Nokia 1 Plus

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy A2 Core (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on April 15, 2019, against the Nokia 1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7870
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • 12% higher pixel density (220 vs 197 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1 Plus
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Thinner bezels – 6.18% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 11 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A2 Core
vs
1 Plus

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 5 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels 480 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 220 ppi 197 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 68.92% 75.1%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A2 Core
n/a
1 Plus
450 nits

Design and build

Height 141.6 mm (5.57 inches) 145 mm (5.71 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 142 gramm (5.01 oz) 131 gramm (4.62 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A2 Core
68.92%
1 Plus +9%
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A2 Core and Nokia 1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 600 MHz 570 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A2 Core +44%
714
1 Plus
495
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A2 Core +196%
3700
1 Plus
1252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Android Go Android Go

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 2500 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (5 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2019 February 2019
Release date April 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 62 USD ~ 94 USD
SAR (head) 0.53 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 1 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

