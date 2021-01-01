Samsung Galaxy A2 Core vs Nokia 1 Plus
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy A2 Core (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on April 15, 2019, against the Nokia 1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7870
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
- 12% higher pixel density (220 vs 197 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1 Plus
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- Thinner bezels – 6.18% more screen real estate
- Weighs 11 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
48
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
14
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
46
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
32
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
38
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|540 x 960 pixels
|480 x 960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18:9
|PPI
|220 ppi
|197 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|68.92%
|75.1%
Design and build
|Height
|141.6 mm (5.57 inches)
|145 mm (5.71 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|131 gramm (4.62 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gray, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|MediaTek MT6739
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|570 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A2 Core +44%
714
495
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A2 Core +196%
3700
1252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
49044
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android Go
|Android Go
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|2500 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|2:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (5 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 62 USD
|~ 94 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.53 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 1 Plus.
