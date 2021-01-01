Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy A2 Core (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on April 15, 2019, against the Nokia 2.3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.