Samsung Galaxy A2 Core vs Nokia 2.3
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy A2 Core (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on April 15, 2019, against the Nokia 2.3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- Weighs 41 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.3
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2600 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 11.78% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
- 23% higher pixel density (271 vs 220 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
49
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|540 x 960 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19:9
|PPI
|220 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|68.92%
|80.7%
|RGB color space
|-
|95.7%
|PWM
|-
|7692 Hz
|Response time
|-
|37.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2239:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|141.6 mm (5.57 inches)
|157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
535
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
70853
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Android Go
|Android One
|OS size
|-
|12.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2019
|December 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|December 2019
|Launch price
|~ 62 USD
|~ 137 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.53 W/kg
|0.41 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 2.3 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1