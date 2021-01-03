Samsung Galaxy A2 Core vs Nokia C1
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy A2 Core (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on April 15, 2019, against the Nokia C1, which is powered by Unisoc and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
- 12% higher pixel density (220 vs 197 PPI)
- Weighs 13 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia C1
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- The phone is 8-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
51
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
40
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
44
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|540 x 960 pixels
|480 x 960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18:9
|PPI
|220 ppi
|197 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|68.92%
|72.7%
Design and build
|Height
|141.6 mm (5.57 inches)
|147.6 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Unisoc
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|-
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|-
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|1 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
714
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3700
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
41177
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Android Go
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|6.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|2500 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|1:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2592 x 1944
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (5 MP)
|1 (5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2048 x 1536
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2019
|December 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|January 2020
|Launch price
|~ 62 USD
|~ 87 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.53 W/kg
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|1.3 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the sound is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia C1.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1