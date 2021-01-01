Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A2 Core vs Realme C2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy A2 Core (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on April 15, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C2
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2600 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 11.08% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • 25% higher pixel density (276 vs 220 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 80FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A2 Core
vs
Realme C2

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 220 ppi 276 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 68.92% 80%

Design and build

Height 141.6 mm (5.57 inches) 154.4 mm (6.08 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 142 gramm (5.01 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A2 Core and Oppo Realme C2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Galaxy A2 Core
47523
47523
Realme C2 +58%
75037
75037
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 9.0
ROM Android Go ColorOS 6 Lite

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:15 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 80 FPS (480p)
Lenses 1 (5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2019 April 2019
Release date April 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 62 USD ~ 111 USD
SAR (head) 0.53 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C2 is definitely a better buy.

