Samsung Galaxy A2 Core vs Oppo Realme C2
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy A2 Core (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on April 15, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
- Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C2
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2600 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 11.08% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- 25% higher pixel density (276 vs 220 PPI)
- Slow-motion recording at 80FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|540 x 960 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|220 ppi
|276 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|68.92%
|80%
Design and build
|Height
|141.6 mm (5.57 inches)
|154.4 mm (6.08 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
658
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
47523
Realme C2 +58%
75037
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
77752
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Android Go
|ColorOS 6 Lite
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|80 FPS (480p)
|Lenses
|1 (5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2019
|April 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 62 USD
|~ 111 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.53 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C2 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1